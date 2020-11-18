Clear and chilly again tonight, Warmer afternoons ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Sunny skies and seasonal temperatures have held strong over the Gulf Coast. That looks to continue for at least one more day before a warm-up begins.

Crystal clear skies will continue tonight as high pressure remains in firm control. After sunset, temperatures will begin to fall steadily. Expect another chilly night for the region. Overnight low temperatures will range from lower 40s inland to the middle 40s along I-10. Coastal communities will bottom out closer to 50. A few high clouds will be possible along the coast.

We do not anticipate any change in the current weather pattern for Thursday. Highs will climb into the upper 60s with light breezes out of the east. Skies will stay mostly sunny.

The dry pattern will continue for Friday, but an upper-level ridge will begin to build over the southeast. This will trigger a warming trend. Highs will reach the middle 70s for Friday with a few fair-weather clouds. Middle and upper 70s are expected for the weekend with morning lows in the 50s. We will leave rain out of the forecast. Small rain chances will arrive early next week with our next cold front.