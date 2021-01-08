Chilly weather pattern sticks around tonight and through the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a cold, cloudy, and raw Friday for the Gulf Coast. This will lead to a chilly weekend.

A large, persistent deck of cloud cover has blanketed the Gulf Coast and will continue to do so through most of the early evening. Some drier air will begin to break up the clouds overnight with more of a partly cloudy sky by sunrise Saturday. Temperatures will stay cold tonight. Overnight lows will range from the upper 20s inland to the middle 30s at the coast. A lighter wind will stick around overnight.

We anticipate more sunshine this weekend, but the air mas will stay chilly. Highs will only reach the upper 40s and lower 50s for both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. A few high clouds will begin streaming into the region late Sunday.

An area of low pressure will move through the northern Gulf of Mexico Monday. This will lead to a round of cold rain for the Gulf Coast. Farther north across central and northern Alabama, winter weather will be possible. Highs will barely reach 50. Temperatures will slowly warm through the middle of next week with highs approaching 60 by Thursday.