Chilly tonight, warming trend ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Lows tonight will be just a touch warmer than last night will temperatures falling to the upper 30’s in our inland communities and mid-to-upper 40’s closer to the coast. The clear skies will stick around with a light north breeze at around 5 mph.

Tomorrow we start our warming trend with highs in the low-to-mid 70’s and plenty of sunshine!

The warming trend continues for the rest of the week. By the end of the work week, highs will likely reach the upper 70’s with lows in the 60’s. Our next chance for rain is Saturday at 20%.

We are keeping a close eye on Eta in the Caribbean, but right now it is not an imminent threat to our stretch of the Gulf Coast. MORE TROPCAIL INFO: https://www.wkrg.com/top-stories/tracking-eta/