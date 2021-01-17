Chilly tonight, warming trend ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We saw a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures topping out in the mid-to-upper 50’s. Lows tonight will drop to the low-to-mid 30’s north of I-10 and low-to-mid 40’s at the coast line. Winds will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph, but will shift to the NW after midnight under mostly clear skies.

Monday looks lovely thanks to dry skies and sunshine expected. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50’s for most folks. We will see a steady warming trend through next week with highs in the upper 60’s and lows in the 40’s and 50’s by midweek. We stay dry through Wednesday with our next rain chance coming back into the mix Thursday and lingering through the rest of the week.