Chilly tonight, Sunshine through mid-week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Today was just lovely! Those stubborn clouds that stuck around yesterday cleared out today with sunshine and highs in the upper 50’s. It will be another chilly one overnight into tomorrow morning. Lows will dip to the mid 30’s in our inland communities and lower 40’s at the coast. The winds will be calm with mostly clear skies.

The sunshine will stick around to kick off your work week with temperatures right where they should be this time of year in the low-to-mid 60’s. . We keep the sunshine around through midweek with temperatures increasing to the mid-60’s with lows in the 40’s. The back half of your work week brings our next rain chance and cold front that will cool us back down.