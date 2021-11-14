Chilly tonight, sunshine ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

Most of us woke up to near freezing temps this morning, but warmed up nicely to the 60’s under tons of sunshine. Right now, all is calm with high pressure dominating most of the southeast keeping our skies clear and our radar looking empty as well. Temps right now in the 50’s and 60’s for most and lows will drop quickly.

It will not be as cold as it was last night, but lows will still be below average in the upper 30’s north of I-10 and low-to-mid 40’s closer to the coast.

Tomorrow brings more sunshine with temps reaching the mid-to-upper 60’s for most with no chance for rain.

We start to gradually warm up starting tomorrow but temps will be back in the 70’s by midweek. We stay rain free through Wednesday before our next system moves in bringing a sprinkle or two for the end of the week.