Chilly Tonight, Sunny and Seasonable Sunday ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Parts of NW FL got some showers today thanks to the cold front that stalled just to our south. That same front also kept the clouds around most of the day. Those should start to clear overnight with lows dipping to the mid-30’s in our inland communities and upper 30’s and lower 40’s closer to the coast. Skies will be partly cloudy with a NW wind around 5-10 mph.

Your Sunday looks clear, sunny and seasonable with a chilly start, but temperatures warming to the mid-50’s in our inland communities and mid-to-upper 50’s at the coast. Skies will be mostly clear with a NW wind at around 5 mph.

We keep the sunshine around through midweek with temperatures increasing to the mid-60’s with lows in the 40’s. The back half of your work week brings our next rain chance and cold front that will cool us back down.