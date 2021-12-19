Chilly tonight, rain tomorrow night!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Evening, Gulf Coast! We had a cold front pass through earlier today so we are feeling nice and chilly this evening! Temperatures will be dipping into the upper 30s and low 40s tomorrow morning. The clouds will stick around tonight and tomorrow with a stray 20% chance of coastal showers for Monday afternoon.

Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s tomorrow and Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. A low pressure is building over the Gulf of Mexico which will bring a wave of rain to Florida throughout the middle of this week. For us we will see a 40% chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lingering showers throughout the afternoon on Tuesday and then drying out by the evening.

A stretch of sunshine to end the week into Christmas weekend! No chance of rain with mostly sunny skies. Highs will slowly get back into the mid 70s for Christmas Day. It looks like a warm one but at least we will stay dry!