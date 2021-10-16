Chilly tonight, mild Sunday ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Weekend, Gulf Coast!

The cold front trekked through our neighborhood this morning, but most have cleared out. In the wake of that front we are seeing breezy conditions with cooler and drier air ushering in. Highs were well below average today and that will continue for the next couple of days. Our radar is crystal clear with dry air hovering over our area. Temps are sitting comfortably in the 70’s right now, and have dropped between 10 and 20 degrees since this time yesterday.

Tonight, lows will drop to the mid-to-upper 40’s north of I-10 and 50’s at the coast. For your Sunday we only warm up to the low-to-mid 70’s. Luckily the wind looks to die down a tad bit, especially by the afternoon. Sunday night temps fall back into the 40’s and 50’s with highs on Monday staying below average in the 70’s. No rain is expected Sunday

Temperatures will stay below average through Tuesday with no rain, but starting midweek, highs rebound to the 80’s with lows in the 60’s accompanied by scattered rain chances ahead of our next system. There is no tropical development expected within the next 5 days.