Chilly tonight, lovely week ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front passed through our area today and is ushering in cooler and drier air. Lows tonight will be CHILLY in the lower 40’s in our inland communities and upper 40’s to near 50 degrees closer to the beaches. A north wind at around 10 mph will keep our skies clear, the air dry, and the temperatures cool overnight.

For your Monday, highs will be in the mid-60’s in our inland communities and upper 60’s at the coast with PLENTY of sunshine and blue sky!

Starting at 6 PM tonight, there is a small craft advisory in place for our bays and coastal waters. A moderate risk of rip currents starts on Tuesday.

The rest of the week looks LOVELY and seasonable with highs in the lower 70’s and lows in the 40’s and 50’s. The sunshine will stick around for the next 7 days!

Iota is tracking towards Central America and is forecast to make landfall early this week as a major hurricane. This is not a threat to the Gulf Coast. There is also another area we are watching the Caribbean that has a low chance for development. We will keep you updated on that. MORE ON TROPICS: https://www.wkrg.com/tracking-the-tropics/tracking-iota/