Chilly tonight, lovely Mother’s Day

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Mother’s Day weekend!

Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies, and cooler temperatures temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s for most spots. Inland communities will see the mid-40’s where the coastline will stick in the mid 50’s to near 60 degrees. The NE wind will die down to around 5 mph overnight.

Tomorrow we will see a cloudy start with sunshine by the afternoon and highs in mid-to-upper 70’s for your Mother’s Day. A great day to get out and enjoy!

After tomorrow we will warm into the 80’s with dry skies and sunshine for the first half of your work week and small rain chances coming back for the end.