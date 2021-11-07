Chilly tonight, Dry and sunny pattern sticks around

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We hope you had a great weekend, Gulf Coast!

We started off cool this morning in the 40’s but warmed up nicely to the mid-60’s under tons of sun! Right now, high pressure is moving in which will keep our skies clear. Nothing to speak of on our radar and it will stay that way for the next several days.

Temps right now are sitting in the 50’s and 60’s for most, but they will drop quickly! Be sure you bundle up if you are heading out tonight or tomorrow morning. Lows will drop to the upper 30’s for most north of I-10 and lower 40’s closer to the coast.

Looking ahead to your Monday we keep the sunshine around with temps warming up quickly to the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with no rain chance. Temperatures start to rebound this week as the sunshine sticks around. Heading into the end of next week our next cold front moves in bringing rain and cooler air for next weekend.

Wanda is now post tropical meaning the last advisory has been issued. It should dissipate soon. We also have an area we are watching off the East Coast…This will not impact our area.