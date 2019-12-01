Chilly tonight and to start your work week with plenty of sunshine!

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast! I hope you all had a great Thanksgiving weekend and had safe travels!

Grab those jackets and crank up the heat tonight because overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s! Winds will be brisk from the northwest at around 10 mph with gustier winds near the coast.

Tomorrow’s highs will stick about ten degrees below-average with most of us only topping out the in the low-to-mid 50’s. We will have plenty of sunshine to start the week off – enjoy!

Tomorrow night looks to be the coldest night we will see this week with lows in the lower 30’s for most folks, but some could see the upper 20’s. Remember to cover up those outdoor plants!

We will warm a little bit each day for the rest of the week with mostly dry conditions and sunny skies until Friday when the pattern shifts with our next cold front.