Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Saturday evening, Gulf Coast! It has been a beautiful day with temperatures jumping into the low 70’s by the afternoon hours. If you are attending the parade this evening at 6:30pm featuring the Pharaoh’s Mystic Society and the Conde Explorers, you can expect temperatures in the mid-60’s, but they will quickly drop as the night progresses. Bring some layers if you are staying out late!

Tonight, a cold front will pass through leaving some chilly temperatures for your Sunday morning with low’s in the mid- to low-30’s with wind chill values in some areas dropping the temperature below 30. Clouds will linger in the area overnight, but they should clear out by the afternoon tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will stay cool into the mid 50’s. Low’s Sunday night will drop into the low-30’s and upper-20’s.

We will have a warming trend as we head into midweek. The next chance of rain will come on Wednesday in the form of some showers later in the day, but the biggest chance of showers and thunderstorms comes on Thursday at 60 percent. Severe storms are possible Thursday, so make sure to follow everyone on the News 5 First Alert Storm team and download the WKRG app to get the latest updates on those storms.