Chilly temperatures with dry skies

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday Gulf Coast!

Today is CHILLY and clear of rain with most waking up in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with “feels like” temperatures in the low-to-mid 30’s. Highs today will only reach near 60° along the coast but will stick to the upper 50’s inland.

For your weekend, expect more of the same with no rain, highs in the 60’s, and lows in the 40’s. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back Saturday night into Sunday!

A little bit of moisture creeps back in to our area by midweek, bumping up our rain chances just a tad to between 10% and 20%. Highs will crawl back up to the mid 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

The tropics are clear for our area. Rebekah is post-tropical now and no threat to the U.S. There is a disturbance to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Island, but has a low chance for development (heading into unfavorable environment) and is not a threat to us at this time.