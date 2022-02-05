MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) – Good Saturday evening, Gulf Coast! It has been a cold but beautiful day for the entire News 5 area. Temperatures will get much cooler overnight with lows in the upper-20’s. Make sure to have a some layers ready as you are heading out the door tomorrow morning. Tomorrow, we will stay mostly clear with clouds building into the area as we head into the overnight hours. You can expect slightly warmer temperatures in the mid- to upper-50’s.

We will have a slight rain chance on Monday at 10 percent, but then we can expect mostly clear skies and temperatures gradually increasing throughout the week.