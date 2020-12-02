Chilly temperatures again, Rain chances rising late Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a chilly stretch for the Gulf Coast. Several additional cold fronts lie ahead for the region which will help to keep temperatures running cool for this time of year.

Mostly clear skies will linger into the evening as high pressure slowly lifts northeast. Winds will begin to change direction overnight becoming more easterly. This will lead to a cool, but seasonable night. A few clouds will begin to stream in from the west. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s inland to near 50s at the coast. More clouds will arrive by sunrise.

Our next weather system will slowly close in through the day. This will lead to increasing cloud cover through the day. A few showers will be possible with the best chances arriving after 3 PM. Highs will rebound into the middle 60s. Rain chances will increase Thursday night and into Friday morning as the front slides through. An isolated storm will be possible, but no severe weather is expected. Temperatures will cool again for Friday afternoon with most spots hovering in the upper 50s.

Temperatures will run cooler for the weekend with highs near 60s and morning lows dropping into the 30s. Another front will move through Sunday. This will keep temperatures cool all the way through Wednesday of next week.