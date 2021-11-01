Chilly start to your week, comfortable afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning Gulf Coast! We are having another chilly start to your day with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for our inland communities and low 50s near the coast. There may be a few spots of patchy fog this morning.

Plenty of sunshine in store today with highs getting into the low 70s this afternoon. The sunshine will stick around for the next few days! A front will pass midweek and stall over us bringing a chance of showers Thursday, but leading into next weekend we are back to cool weather and clear skies!