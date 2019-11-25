Chilly start, then a lovely fall day; Rain returns by mid-week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast, hopefully you had a wonderful weekend! The weather this weekend was nice after the rain moved away Saturday. Today continues our nice weather, but changes aren’t too far away.

Early on today you’ll want at least one extra layer, but a winter jacket may be the way to go. Temperatures start in the 30s and 40s in most locations. Thankfully, it won’t stay cold very long. With sunshine we quickly warm to the 60s by noon and highs will be in the middle and upper 60s.

Skies remain dry during the daytime, but our winds switch out of the south today. Moisture will increase and a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out by tonight. It will also be much warmer tonight with lows in the 50s and that may occur around midnight.

Tomorrow brings highs in the 70s with a 20% chance for a few passing showers. Rain chances continue to increase into Wednesday as a weak cold front approaches. Not everyone gets rain and the chance for any severe weather looks low.

This front won’t bring us cold temperatures, but it will help return us closer to seasonable averages for Thanksgiving along with dry skies! It will be a cool morning in the 50s and mild afternoon in the low 70s.

Another warm up arrives for Black Friday, but that’s before another front brings us unsettled weather by the weekend and next week could begin COLD. Stay tuned!