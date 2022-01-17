Chilly start, sunshine returns

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

It is a chilly start to the week with temps in the mid-to-upper 30’s north of I-10 and upper 30’s and lower 40’s closer to the beaches. We start with clearing skies and a dry radar.

Throughout the day, we will warm up to the 50’s for most….low-to-mid 50’s inland and upper 50’s at the coast. Sunshine will return as well with dry skies continuing. Tonight, lows will drop to the lower 30’s to the north and upper 30’s at the beaches.

We keep the sunshine around through Tuesday, but starting Wednesday, we will see clouds come back into the mix throughout the day. A cold front will approach and move through Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday morning bringing rain and maybe a few rumbles of thunder. In the wake of that, temps will be cooler Friday through the weekend. There is still some uncertainty in this weekend’s forecast…but for now, it is looking like chilly temps with small rain chances.