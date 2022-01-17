Chilly start, sunshine returns

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

It is a chilly start to the week with temps in the mid-to-upper 30’s north of I-10 and upper 30’s and lower 40’s closer to the beaches. We start with clearing skies and a dry radar.

Throughout the day, we will warm up to the 50’s for most….low-to-mid 50’s inland and upper 50’s at the coast. Sunshine will return as well with dry skies continuing. Tonight, lows will drop to the lower 30’s to the north and upper 30’s at the beaches.

We keep the sunshine around through Tuesday, but starting Wednesday, we will see clouds come back into the mix throughout the day. A cold front will approach and move through Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday morning bringing rain and maybe a few rumbles of thunder. In the wake of that, temps will be cooler Friday through the weekend. There is still some uncertainty in this weekend’s forecast…but for now, it is looking like chilly temps with small rain chances.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories