MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A pleasant and cold start to our day with temperatures in the low 30s. Gulf shores is seeing some areas of fog this morning. For the most part we are dry and will stay dry throughout the majority of this week.

We will warm into the mid-60s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. It will be hard to find clouds out there today! Tonight we will be slightly warmer in the upper 30s. Highs will be on a warming trend into the upper 60s by the end of this week.

A cold front will be passing in the middle of this weekend and will only bring a slight chance of a shower Sunday. We will be cooling down behind the front with highs in the mid 50s on Valentine’s Day. We will be mostly sunny starting out next week.