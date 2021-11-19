Chilly start, sunny Friday and weekend ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

Most are starting in the 40’s this morning which is about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday morning in the wake of the cold front that passed our area yesterday. Winds will gusty today from the north at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible, so it will likely feel cooler than it is. Highs today will only top out in the low-to-mid 60’s north of I-10 and mid-to-upper 60’s at the coast with sunshine expected!

Tonight overnight lows will drop to the upper 30’s and lower 40’s inland and mid-40’s south of I-10 under clear skies and winds from the north at 5-10 mph.

Your weekend forecast looks just lovely with lots of sunshine for Saturday with temps near 70 degrees and more clouds with highs in the mid-70’s for Sunday.

Moving into Thanksgiving week, we will see our next cold front move through Sunday night into Monday bringing a little rain, but also a more significant cool down for the first half of the week. An early look at your Thanksgiving forecast shows a very small chance for a sprinkle or two and temps near 70 degrees.