Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Happy Sunday, Gulf Coast!

We start off this morning chilly and dry. The radar is clear and will stay that way today. Temps right now are starting in the 20’s and 30’s for most. Those west of I-65 are hovering around freezing with east of I-65 in the 20’s for the most part. Our winds are a little breezy between 5 and 15 mph, so that wind chill value is in the 20’s for some.

Throughout the day, highs will reach the low-to-mid 60’s which is right where we should be this time of year. Tonight, lows will be a bit more mild near 40 for most….Cooler inland and warmer near the coast.

Heading into next week, we continue our warming trend with temps in the upper 60’s midweek. We also bring back rain chances late Tuesday though Friday morning as our next system approaches. We will have to watch for the potential of some strong storms Wednesday and Thursday, which look to be the wettest days. Once that front moves through, we clear out and cool down for next weekend.