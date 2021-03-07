Chilly start, stellar Sunday afternoon ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Morning Gulf Coast! We have a lovely Sunday in store for you with plenty of sunshine to go around. Winds will be from the north at 5-10 mph with no chance of rain in the forecast.

Moving into next week, no rain is in the forecast. Temperatures will start with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 30’s and 40’s, but by the time we get to the end of the week, highs will likely reach the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with lows in the 50’s. It looks like our next cold front approaches next weekend, bringing in a small rain chance