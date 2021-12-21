Chilly start, showers moving out

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!

We saw showers rotate through our neighborhood overnight with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40’s. This morning, the rain is starting to move out, but we will keep a small chance for a sprinkle or two until mid-morning. Even though the rain will clear, the clouds will stick around through most of the day keeping temperatures in the low-to-mid 50’s.

Tonight, skies will start to clear allowing temperatures to drop to the mid-to-upper 30’s north of I-10 and 40’s closer to the beaches.

Sunshine finally returns Wednesday which will allow temperatures to rebound back into the 60’s midweek and 70’s for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We also keep the sunshine around through the holiday weekend.