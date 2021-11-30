Chilly start, seasonable afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast! A chilly start to our day with a FROST ADVISORY in effect for Baldwin, Escambia AL, Escambia FL, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa County until 7 am this morning. Temperatures are starting out in the low to mid 30’s.

It has been a quiet and cool start to the work week with plenty of sunshine and barely any clouds out there. A few more chilly mornings with quiet and seasonable afternoons ahead. Highs will reach the middle and upper 60s Tuesday. We anticipate 70s for the back-half of the work week.

You can expect a few more clouds on Friday with spotty sprinkles possible this weekend.