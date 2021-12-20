Chilly start, rain returns this afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

We start off chilly with a few clouds around! We begin with temps in the 40’s for most and a dry radar. Most will stay dry through this morning, but starting after lunch, hit-or-miss showers will move in from the Gulf of Mexico thanks to leftover low pressure from the front that passed Saturday. Because of the increased cloud cover and rain chance, highs will only reach the low-to-mid 50’s.

Tonight, shower chances will increase as lows drop back into the mid-to-upper 40’s. We are not expecting any thunderstorms or severe weather, just drizzle.

The showers will keep streaming through our neighborhood through sunrise tomorrow, but should clear by mid-morning Tuesday. We stay cool in the 50’s through tomorrow before sunshine returns Wednesday. With more sun, our temps will rebound back into the 60’s by mid-week, and 70’s for Christmas Eve. The sunshine looks to stick around through the holiday weekend!