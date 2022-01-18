Chilly start, Mild finish

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!

Today starts off chilly with most near freezing north of I-10 and those right at the beaches in the mid-to-upper 30’s. Clear skies continue with a light wind and a quiet radar.

Throughout the day, sunshine will continue with highs reaching closer to average in the upper 50’s, but some could hit 60 degrees. We will see some high clouds filter in later today but it will still be mostly sunny with no rain chance. Winds will shift to southerly throughout the day which will allow us to warm up a little more, but you may also notice slightly high humidity. Because of this, lows tonight will only drop to the mid-to-upper 40’s.

Clouds will build throughout the day Wednesday with a few showers possible. Wednesday night into Thursday, a cold front will approach leading to rain and a few rumbles of thunder moving through. Severe weather is not expected at this point. The rain looks to linger through most of Thursday in spots as the cold front stalls just to our south.

Because the front looks to stall, unsettled weather will continue Friday and Saturday as much colder air filters in. Because of this, there is a question of possible wintry mix those days, but most will likely just get cold rain. This is very up in the air since it depends on a bunch of different factors.