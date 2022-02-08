Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!

We start off chilly and dry this morning with temps in the mid-30’s north of I-10 and upper 30’s and lower 40’s at the beaches. The radar is dry as that rain we saw yesterday pulls away….Clouds will continue to clear through the morning.

Throughout the day, our skies will continue to clear. Temps will warm to the mid-to-upper 50’s this afternoon, which is still below-average, but closer to where we should be. There will be no rain chance today. Under clear skies tonight, lows are going top drop to the 30’s north of I-10 and 40’s at the coast.

Sunshine will stick around for the most part through this weekend with a gradual warming trend. Highs will make it to the 60’s by tomorrow and upper 60’s by Friday. Mornings will stay chilly in the 30’s and 40’s through the week. A dry cold front will pass Saturday into Sunday which may bring a couple of showers overnight, but most will stay dry. Because of this front, we are looking at a much cooler Sunday with highs in the mid-50’s and lows back in the 30’s.