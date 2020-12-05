Chilly Start, lovely Saturday Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! Most of the region will wake up to 30s and 40s this morning morning under a mostly clear sky. Have the jackets as you head out early this weekend. By lunchtime we will be in the mid 50s with nothing but sunshine!

There may be a few clouds in the mix but no chance of rain in the forecast for your Saturday. Highs will range from the upper 50s north and inland to the lower 60s closer to the coast. Sunday will start out with partly cloudy conditions and turn into overcast skies with scattered showers in the forecast.

A weak surface trough will slide east through the Gulf of Mexico Sunday. This will lead to a cloudy day on the Gulf Coast with some scattered light rain. Drier air will move back into the region next week. Temperatures will start off cool with highs in the mid-50s but will warm up late in the week.