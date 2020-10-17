Chilly start, cool afternoon ahead!

Good Morning! A chilly start to our day. A cold front passed through our region and left behind cooler and drier air. Temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s starting out your weekend.

This afternoon our highs are in the low 70s! It’s going to be breezy with wind gusts up to 15 mph possible behind the front. That North wind will pump in the dry air this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. but still a good bit of sunshine. This weekend highs will reach the lower and middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky. A stronger breeze is likely.

Temperatures moderate slightly into the early half of next week before our next front arrives. In the tropics there is one area in the western Atlantic that has a high chance (70%) chance of development over the next 48 hours. In the Caribbean there is a low (30%) chance of development over the next 5 days.