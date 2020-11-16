Chilly nights ahead, Exceptionally dry outlook for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front moved through the region Sunday providing the Gulf Coast with a cool and seasonable day Monday. Good news, if you like sunshine, then you will like this forecast.

Cooler and drier air has settled into the region and that will be the story through the overnight period. Temperatures will cool off quickly after sunset. Most of the evening will be spent in the 50s. Get ready for chilly mornings ahead. The region will wake up to temperatures ranging from the lower 40s inland and north of I-10. Lows will bottom out in the lower 50s right along the coast.

The outlook will remain dry with bright, blue skies. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s with steady breezes out of the north. This exact weather pattern will repeat itself over the next few days.

Temperatures will begin warming up late in the week and into the weekend. Highs will get back into the middle 70s with morning lows in the 50s. Models are indicating a cold front closing in early next week, but there is some question on if the front will reach the Gulf Coast.