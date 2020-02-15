Chilly night with starry skies, next rain chance arrive Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Skies will stay mostly clear area wide with a strong area of high pressure in control of the region. Temperatures will fall into the 30s for areas north of I-10. The Gulf and Bay waters will keep coastal areas in the low to mid 40s.

After a chilly start to Saturday, we will look forward to a nice warm up. Under bright, blue skies and a light east breeze, temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 60s. That is right where we should be for this time of year. Winds will be a tad stronger at the coast. We will begin to see clouds stream into the region after sunset in advance of our next rainmaker.

A weak area of low pressure will pass west to east through the northern Gulf of Mexico. This will lead to a cloudy day Sunday with some occasional light showers. Temperatures will hover in the 60s with morning lows in the 40s.

Next week is looking a bit unsettled with several opportunities for rain. Rain chances will range from 20-40% Monday through Thursday. Temperatures will run above normal early on, but another cool down is looking likely by the end of next week.

