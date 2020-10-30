Chilly night on the Gulf Coast, Spooktacular Halloween Weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Skies finally were able to clear out Friday leading to a sunny finish to the day. We are set for chilly mornings ahead and little to no rain.

An area of high pressure sitting to our north will remain the dominant weather feature tonight and into Saturday. A steady breeze out of the north will turn northeasterly overnight and lighten up. Lows will fall through the 50s and dip into the 40s. You will need the jackets again Saturday morning.

Skies will stay sunny Saturday leading to a nice warm-up. Winds will turn easterly through the day with highs climbing into the lower 70s. This slow warming trend will continue into Sunday with highs in the middle 70s. Another cold front will swing through the region Sunday.

Get ready for another blast of chilly air. Many Gulf Coast communities will wake up to lower 40s Monday and Tuesday morning. Our far inland spots may dip into the 30s. Highs will rebound into the 60s. Next wee will remain mostly dry with highs back in the 70s by Wednesday.

TROPICS: We are tracking Invest 96L in the Caribbean. This system will likely develop into a tropical depression this weekend and then into a tropical storm by next week. The next name on the list is Eta. Currently, the system poses no threat to the U.S.