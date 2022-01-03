Chilly night ahead, Warming trend through midweek

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Winter has returned to the Gulf Coast. Get set for several chilly nights.

Winds will continue to relax through the night. High pressure will remain in control keeping skies clear. Overnight lows will once again fall quickly. Lows will range from the middle 20s inland to the lower 30s at the coast. Be sure to cover up cold-sensitive plants tonight.

A light southerly wind will develop for the afternoon. This will lead to a warmer afternoon. Highs will easily reach the middle 50s for most of the region. A few high clouds will be possible.

The warming trend continues into the middle of the week. Highs will reach the middle 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front will bring showers to the area Thursday followed by another drop in temperatures.