Chilly night ahead, Severe weather threat in creasing for next weekend

MOBILE Ala. (WKRG) – Dry air and high pressure has settled into the Gulf Coast behind a cold front. This will lead to a chilly evening ahead.

Under a crystal-clear skies and lighter breezes, temperatures should begin to fall off steadily through the night. Grab the jackets for Wednesday morning. Temperatures will likely fall into the mid-30s for most of the region. Expect coastal communities to hover in the lower 40s.

Wednesday will stay bright and blue. After the chilly start, temperatures will rebound nicely as breezes become light and out of the east. Temperatures will top out in the lower 60s, slightly above seasonal norms. Thursday should be mostly quiet as well, but we will notice and increase in cloud cover and a very small chance for a quick shower, mainly near coastal areas.

Friday will begin an active stretch for the Gulf Coast. A warm front will lift north through the region leading to periods of rain with isolated storms. Morning lows will stay warm in the lower 60s with highs in the low to mid 70s. Moisture and humidity will begin to surge as well. A vigorous cold front will approach Saturday leading to a high chance of thunderstorms. The atmosphere will be likely be in a state where severe thunderstorms could form. The Gulf Coast will likely need to be WEATHER AWARE for the first half of the weekend.