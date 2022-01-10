Chilly night ahead, Seasonable outlook this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Winter has returned to the Gulf Coast. This cooler pattern looks to continue through most of the week ahead.

A few high clouds will linger across the region this evening. Winds will run lighter tonight. Temperatures will ease down through the 40s. Most areas will bottom out in the 30s. A few locations may flirt with the freezing mark.

Quiet weather will continue Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky. Highs will stay below average topping out in the upper 50s. A few extra clouds will roll in for Wednesday. Seasonable weather will continue with periods of clouds and periods of sunshine.

The next significant weather system comes next weekend bringing a higher rain chance and more clouds.

