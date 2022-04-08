MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Sunshine and drier air has returned to the Gulf Coast. Fire weather will be a concern into the weekend with some chilly mornings.

The combination of low humidity and gusty winds has created a pattern ripe for any fires to run out of control. This threat could continue into the weekend for Northwest Florida where a FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect for Saturday.

Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear. The gusty wind will slowly relax. Overall, the weather pattern will remain quiet. Temperatures will fall to unseasonably chilly levels. Overnight lows will fall into upper 30s in our inland spots with areas along I-10 and closer to the coast holding in the lower and middle 40s.

High pressure will stay dominant for the weekend Saturday will stay breeze with west winds around 10-15 mph. Temperatures will top off near 70 degrees. Sunday will stay dry, and we will get a touch warmer. Many spots will reach the middle 70s.

Humidity and moisture will slowly rise through next week. Small rain chances will enter the forecast starting Monday. Highs will return to typical, spring-like level reaching near 80 for the afternoon.