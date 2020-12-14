Chilly night ahead, Another rain chances looms later this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Cooler air continues to surge into the Gulf Coast thanks to an overnight cold front. Get ready for a chilly week ahead.

Clouds have lingered through the day Monday and will continue to do so through the evening and overnight hours. Cool, north breezes will keep temperatures on a downward trend. Some clearing by Tuesday morning will allow overnight lows to fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tuesday will be another cool day for the Gulf Coast. Expect a bit more sunshine with some occasional clouds. Rain will hole off until the overnight hours. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Another cold front will approach Tuesday night into Wednesday allowing for increasing rain chances. Scattered rain will be possible, especially for the first half of the day Wednesday day.

This next front will usher in a shot of colder air. Many Gulf Coast communities will hold in the 50s for the afternoon hours with morning lows falling to near freezing. Additional rain is possible by next weekend.