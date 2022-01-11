Chilly night, A few more clouds tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The cold air feels nice and dry outside! Temperatures are already dropping quickly outside. We saw plenty of clear skies today but expect clouds to build overnight into tomorrow morning.

The clouds will keep our temperatures in the upper 30s tomorrow morning. Another chilly day is in store with highs staying in the mid-50s tomorrow afternoon. Its gusting up to 20 mph this evening but the wind is expected to calm down by tomorrow.

We will be back to sunny skies to end the week with highs nice in seasonable in the low 60s. On Saturday we are tracking a front that will be bringing a line of showers and thunderstorms into our area. Then another cooldown behind it!