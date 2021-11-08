Chilly mornings continue, Rain arrives late this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A stunning weather pattern continues for the Gulf Coast. We will put together a few more nice weather days ahead of our next rain chance.

Crystal clear skies will carry with the region through the night. A light north breeze will continue allowing temperatures to steadily cool. You will need the light jackets Tuesday morning as temperatures fall into the lower and middle 40s.

A few passing clouds will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but the overall weather pattern remains tranquil. Afternoon highs will warm again into the middle 70s. Humidity will stay in a comfortable range.

Our next cold front will arrive Thursday night or early Friday morning. This will bring some rain to the Gulf Coast, but we do not anticipate severe weather. Temperatures will drop again for the weekend with highs in the 60s.