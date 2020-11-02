Chilly Mornings and Sunny Days

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning! Our headlines today include chilly mornings, cool days, and eyes on Eta in the Caribbean.

This morning we begin cold and clear so make sure you have an extra layer!

Today, inland counties will struggle to get out of the 50’s but most will stick in the lower 60’s with sunshine and blue skies! There is a small craft advisory in place for Mobile Bay, Mississippi Sound, and coastal waters.

The cooler air will stick around through midweek. We will warm up a tad bit late in the week with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s.

We are tracking Eta in the Caribbean, but it is not currently an imminent threat to the Gulf Coast. We will keep watching and keep you posted if anything changes.