Chilly Mornings and Pleasant Days

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -Today will be a quintessential fall day along the Gulf Coast. As you head out the door you’ll need a sweater in most spots with temperatures beginning in the 40s and low 50s! Temperatures will struggle to climb and most will only top out in the middle 60s. Winds will stay steady out of the north. Winds will be stronger over the water. By the afternoon there should be a decent amount of sunshine, but a deck of clouds may remain pesky for a while. If they stick around a little longer than anticipated that will keep things just a bit cooler!

The air mass will moderate through the weekend. Lows will bottom out in the 40s and 50s with highs in the 70s. We will add a few more clouds Sunday ahead of our next cold front. That will arrive Sunday afternoon. Another blast of cool, autumn air will move in early next week. Highs will only reach the lower 60s with mornings in the lower 40s. The extended outlook is quite dry.

In the tropics, there is a likelihood we see development in the Caribbean in the next 3-5 days. For right now this does not pose a foreseeable threat here. We’ll continue to watch and keep you posted. The next name on the list is Eta.