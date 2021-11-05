Chilly mornings ahead this weekend, Warming trend next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Sunshine made an appearance Friday on the Gulf Coast. More sun is expected for the weekend along with some chilly temperatures.

Scattered clouds will linger into the evening, especially in Northwest Florida. Further clearing is expected overnight. Temperatures will take a tumble. Many locations will wake up to middle 40s for Saturday morning. A light breeze will continue out of the north and northeast.

Dry air will dominate our weekend weather. We anticipate healthy dose of sunshine with temperatures warming nicely. Highs will reach the upper 60s Saturday and Sunday. Sunday morning will be chilly with lower 40s likely.

A warming trend will kick into gear early next week. Continued sunshine will kick temperatures into the lower and middle 70s. Another cold front will slide through the Gulf Coast late next week ushering in another blast of cool air by next weekend.