Chilly Mornings Ahead, Milder Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front plowed through the Gulf Coast Monday morning. Chilly air will settle into the region tonight and Tuesday.

Skies will continue to clear out of the region through the evening and into the night. Skies will become crystal clear tonight with a lighter north wind. Overnight lows will fall into the middle and upper 30s tonight through Tuesday morning. Grab the heavier jackets!

We will put together several sunny days leading up to Thanksgiving. For Tuesday, temperatures will remain cool. Highs will struggle to reach the 60s. Temperatures will slowly warm up into Wednesday with highs reaching the middle 60s.

Most of the region will hit the 70-degree mark for Thanksgiving Thursday. A few more clouds will stream into the region late in the day. Rain chances will remain at 10% or less. Another cold front will move through Thursday night and Friday morning. A few showers will be possible with the front.