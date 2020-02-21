Chilly mornings ahead for this Mardi Gras Weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Old man winter has returned to the Gulf Coast. Temperatures will likely run below average as we move forward into the Mardi Gras weekend.

Strong, north breezes with begin to relax Friday evening. Skies will stay mostly clear leading to another chilly night. Your average morning lows for this time of year run in the mid-40s. Temperatures will continue to fall, and many Gulf Coast counties will wake up in the lower and middle 30s Saturday morning. A few locations may briefly fall below the freezing mark.

A lighter wind flow is expected for the first half of the weekend as high pressure remains the dominant weather feature. After a chilly start, temperatures will begin climbing under bright, blue skies. Highs will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s, which is still below seasonal norms. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s again Sunday morning. A few more clouds will move in Sunday, but we will leave rain out of the forecast. Temperatures will climb into the middle 60s.

Our next weathermaker will move into the region on Monday in the form of a cold front. This will spread clouds and scattered rain across the Gulf Coast. An isolated rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out, but no severe weather is expected. This front will slow down as we move into Fat Tuesday. We will leave in mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with a few lingering showers. After the front clears the region, another chilly air mass will settle in. Temperatures will likely fall below average by the end of next week.