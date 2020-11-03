Chilly Morning with Mild and Sunny Afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bundle up as you head out the door. Most are waking up with temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s! There could be some patchy frost north of I-10 in low lying areas.

For this Election Day, we get beautiful weather. After a cold start, we will warm up faster than yesterday. Inland communities will stick in the mid-60s where coastal counties will hit the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees.

Past midweek, we will start to see a warming trend with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s by Friday.

Hurricane Eta rapidly intensified yesterday and is an extremely powerful storm that will likely bring catastrophic impacts to parts of Central America. The long-range aspect of this storm is murky so stay tuned. It is not currently an imminent threat to the Gulf Coast, but we will let you know if anything changes!