Chilly & Breezy Today; Freezing Tonight

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -Good morning Gulf Coast, to wrap up November and move into December the theme will be winter temperatures.

Today and throughout the day there will be a breezy to strong north wind. We begin with clouds and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures only climb to the low 50 to mid-50s this afternoon with increasing sunshine, but that wind will make it feel colder.

Tonight brings freezing temperatures so protect people, plants, and pipes. It’s low 50s and sun tomorrow, then freezing again tomorrow night before temperatures moderate slightly for the second half of the week. Rain returns Thursday before more cool air arrives this weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories