Chilly & Breezy Today; Freezing Tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -Good morning Gulf Coast, to wrap up November and move into December the theme will be winter temperatures.

Today and throughout the day there will be a breezy to strong north wind. We begin with clouds and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures only climb to the low 50 to mid-50s this afternoon with increasing sunshine, but that wind will make it feel colder.

Tonight brings freezing temperatures so protect people, plants, and pipes. It’s low 50s and sun tomorrow, then freezing again tomorrow night before temperatures moderate slightly for the second half of the week. Rain returns Thursday before more cool air arrives this weekend.