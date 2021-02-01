Chilly and Windy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Good morning Gulf Coast! As you head out the door grab an extra layer, or maybe two!

It’s going to be a chilly day. Temperatures begin mainly in the 40s, but with a strong northerly breeze, wind chills are in the 30s. Temperatures will be slow to climb. Highs will be around 50, but with the wind, we will still have wind chills mainly in the 40s even through the afternoon. Skies begin cloudy and will transition to mostly sunny this afternoon.

Winds die down tonight and with clear skies, that’s a recipe for efficient cooling with a cold air mass in place. Lows will head towards freezing along and north of I-10.

Tomorrow will be another cool one with mid-50s and sunshine. Expect lows near freezing again tomorrow night, however, the second half of the work-week brings a warming trend. We’ll approach 70 for highs. As quickly as we warm up though our next front will approach. By Friday into Saturday we’ll see our next round of showers, then we clear and cool Sunday into early next week.