MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Chilly and windy! That’s how we begin the day. Temperatures start off mainly in the 40s with a strong north wind. Wind gusts have been upwards of 30-40 mph, especially near the coast as cold air continues to filter in.

That wind will persist today as clouds clear. Even as we return sunshine we won’t warm up that much. Daytime highs will hover around 60.

Winds will ease tonight, but with calmer winds and clear skies that will be a recipe for efficient cooling. Temperatures will head for the mid and upper 30s for most along and south of I-10, but inland areas could see lows near freezing. A freeze warning will go into effect for our inland counties and will run through 8 am tomorrow. If in the warning make sure you protect the plants.

Our Good Friday will be another cool day, but with a little less wind and plenty of sunshine, it won’t feel too bad with highs in the low 60s. A steady warming trend will begin for the Easter weekend. Mornings will remain chilly, but it’s upper 60s Saturday and low 70s on Easter. Both days will be sunny!

The steady warm up continues into next week as our skies stay dry!